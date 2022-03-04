SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– More than $3,000 worth of jewelry along with additional items were stolen from a Somerset County residence and state police are investigating.
State police said that $3,090 worth of jewelry in a jewelry box and a lockbox containing other items were stolen Feb. 7 right before 2:30 p.m. at a residence off of Barnett Road in Lincoln Township.
Below is a list of items according to state police:
- Lock Box-$40 value
- Diamond wedding ring with attached engagement ring- $1,500 value
- Yellow gold emerald ring- $200 value
- Yellow gold emerald earings- $100 value
- Jade bracelet with gold chain- $400 value
- Jade earrings- $100 value
- Malecite necklace- $40 value
- Cameo- $50 value
- Gold necklace with nine birhtstone rings attached- $200 value
- White gold necklace with butterfly contaning four birthstones- $500 value
- Rosewood jelwery box- $250 value
- Eight $2 bills- $16 value
- Three Eisenhower dollars- $9 value
- Two rolls of Kennedy half dollars- $20 value
If you have any information on the burglary or stolen items, you’re asked to contact state police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.
