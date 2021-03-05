Over 300 scholarships available for Central PA students

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies is offering over 300 scholarship awards for students in our area.

These scholarships can be viewed with the foundation’s online application portal. Within the portal, there is an eligibility quiz to match students with available scholarships. This is currently available for students in the following counties who are enrolled in or headed to a college, university or trade school:

Armstrong

Bedford

Blair

Cambria

Clearfield

Indiana

Jefferson

Somerset

Westmoreland

Students who want to apply should create an account with the online portal. The scholarship winners will be announced at each individual school’s senior awards ceremony and scholarship checks are mailed in early to mid-August.

“We know students have been through a lot over the past year,” CFA President Mike Kane said. “We are happy to be able to help students find scholarships that are the right fit for their background and their goals. It’s important to us and to our donors that no scholarship dollars are left on the table, so our staff has worked hard to connect students with the financial assistance they need.”