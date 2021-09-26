Over 300 participants in the Adam Zook Memorial Run

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Over 300 participants came out for the second annual Adam Zook Memorial Run in Tyrone Saturday morning.

This run is to honor the memory of Adam Zook who a Tyrone track and field runner who died by suicide in 2019. This run embodies how Zook was like on the field, competitive and encouraging.

Participants competed in either the 5k run or the two-mile walk. Followed by the run, there was a variety of grab-and-go snacks and basket raffles. This year’s fastest runner was AJ Kelley, who came in at a time of 16 minutes and 30 seconds.

Race committee volunteers said that many of the participants were in an exciting mood for the morning. Member Melissa Kohler says that many people came with the idea to support their community. Kohler’s son used to be Adam’s teammate.

“I think everyone was in a celebratory mood today, and they felt that sense of accomplishment,” Kohler said.

The run has raised over $15,000 so far. The funds will be going towards two scholarships for Tyrone High School seniors and suicide prevention programs.

The volunteers said the day was emotional yet rewarding. This cause is something that Kohler says is “near and dear to their hearts,” and they look forward to continuing the tradition.

“It’s a very emotional day for us,” Kohler said. “It’s so rewarding to see those smiling faces come across the finish line. And the kids when they get their medals, and everyone just coming out to support our community.”

The committee says they plan to continue the run for the third year and hopefully have it on the same weekend.