Over 300 face federal crimes committed during peaceful demonstrations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Today, the Department of Justice announced that more than 300 individuals in 29 states and Washington, D.C. have been charged for crimes committed adjacent to or under the guise of peaceful demonstrations since the end of May.

To date, of the 94 U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, more than 40 have filed federal charges alleging crimes ranging from attempted murder, assaulting a law enforcement officer, arson, burglary of a federally-licensed firearms dealer, damaging federal property, malicious destruction of property using fire or explosives, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, unlawful possession of a destructive device, inciting a riot, felony civil disorder, and others.

Approximately 80 individuals have been charged with offenses relating to arson and explosives and approximately 15 have been charged with damaging federal property.

In some instances, these people are alleged to have set fires to local businesses as well as city and federal property, which will have to be paid for by tax dollars.

Corporate and local businesses were also targeted, including a Target in Minneapolis, Boost Mobile in Milwaukee, Champ Sports in Tampa, a pizza parlor in Los Angeles and a suchi bar in Santa Monica.

In Washington, D.C. outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, a man was engulfed in flames after he poured a liquid from a gas can onto three Supreme Court police vehicles.

Approximately 35 individuals have also been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer and related offenses. One of these cases was charged in Massachusetts; the rest of these individuals were charged in Oregon. The assaults have targeted local and federal law enforcement officers.

Approximately 30 people have been charged with offenses related to civil disorder. In several instances, these individuals leveraged social media platforms to incite destruction and assaults against law enforcement officers.

Charges have also been filed against individuals accused of committing burglary and carjacking.

Several of these charges carry significant maximum prison sentences.

The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected arson, use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

In addition, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at FBI.gov/violence.