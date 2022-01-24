Over 30 new ice skates free for public use at Black Moshannon State Park

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Black Moshannon State Park‘s stash of winter sport equipment just got larger as the Friends of Black Moshannon purchased 32 new pairs of ice skates.

This purchase is thanks to a $5,000 “Healing the Planet” grant from GIANT and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

The Friends were also able to purchase five new kayaks for the summer paddling programs.

The public can borrow the skates, along with cross country skies, ice fishing equipment, and snow shoes through the park’s loaner program.

“We’ve already received a large output from the community, large amount of excitement from the community,” said Jonathan Siegel, a board member for the Friends of Black Moshannon.

Loans are available at the Park Office (4216 Beaver Road, Philipsburg, PA 16866-9519), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m, A liability form will need signed by an adult and a driver’s license is required.