CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man faces charges after authorities from Homeland Security and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office found over 30 files of child pornography, according to the charges filed.

Lucas Garber, 26, of Spring Mills, faces numerous child pornography charges after he was found to have at least 33 pictures of child porn on his cell phones, according to the criminal complaint.

Lucas Garber, 26 (Centre County Prison)

The investigation into Garber started in Aug. 2021 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told investigators that four files of child porn were uploaded to Kik, a messaging app, according to the criminal complaint. A username, “Dimebag3049” and email address were also given out that was associated with the account.

During an investigation into the child porn, they learned that one of the files was uploaded to Kik from a Weis Markets store, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators were able to get Garber’s address then from Verizon while Google gave out his email address and his name, according to court documents. Kik also reportedly gave investigators a history of uploads that ranged from July 2017 to July 2021.

On July 27, investigators noted that they surveyed Garber’s house at the 4000 block of Penns Valley Road in Gregg Township and observed vehicles parked in front that are registered to three people, with one of them being Garber.

At 7:12 a.m. on Thursday, state police, Homeland Security and the PA AG Office executed a search warrant on Garber’s home, according to the criminal complaint.

Garber was then taken for an interview in a room inside a computer forensics vehicle that was in front of the home. During the interview, Garber admitted that the email address to the Kik account was his and that he used the number 3049.

Garber allegedly told investigators that the Kik account was his but that it was shut down in 2021 and he didn’t know why, but he has used multiple phones for the app. Garber also reportedly admitted to joining groups for sharing child porn pictures and even said how he would download the files to his phone.

Even though investigators said that Garber admitted to downloading a lot of child porn files, he did not admit to viewing the pornography. When Garber was asked during his interview how it was possible he never saw them, he reportedly said that he “struggled with an alcohol addiction and doesn’t remember a lot,” investigators noted.

Garber even allegedly denied any knowledge of the most recent files of child pornography that were created in July 2022.

Garber faces 33 felony charges of child pornography and one other felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility.

Garber is currently lodged in Centre County Prison with bail set at $50,000 and has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 7.