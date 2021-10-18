Over 280 scholarships available for eligible students across four counties

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) announced it has made more than 280 scholarships available to students in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Indiana Counties.

Applications for these scholarships are open from October to February to give students more time to apply and more time to discover the variety of opportunities available for all types of students heading to a college, university or trade school, the CFA said.

To determine eligibility, students can check out the CFA’s new “Eligibility Quiz” online that will match them to the most ideal scholarship opportunities. The website also includes a directory of scholarships by county and school district.

“We are happy to be able to help students find scholarships that are the right fit for their background and their goals,” CFA President Mike Kane said. “It’s important to us and to our donors that no scholarship dollars are left on the table, so our staff has worked hard to connect students with the financial assistance they need.”

It’s reported that the CFA also is an approved PATH Partner through the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA).

Students who receive scholarships from approved PATH partners, such as the Community Foundation, and will attend college in Pennsylvania may be eligible to receive additional scholarship funds from the PATH program.

For more information, head to the CFA’s website.