Over 25,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Pa, no new cases in Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed an increase of COVID-19 cases in our Central PA Region as the state totals rise to over 25,000.

The state has 1,146 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 25,345. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

There are now 584 deaths.

As of Tuesday, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, leaving us at 138 total confirmed cases. Tuesday is typically a day that sees an increase in numbers due to the weekend, catching up on what Dr. Levine would consider a “small weekend lag.”

Bedford – 5 — 1 death

Blair – 11

Cambria – 14 – 1 Death

Cameron – 1

Centre – 70

Clearfield – 9

Elk – 2

Huntingdon – 11

Jefferson – 2

Somerset – 13

For more information and updates on all 67 counties, you can click here.

There are 108,286 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

22% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.