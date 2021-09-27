Over $2,500 in tools stolen from work truck in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after more than $2,500 in tools and equipment were stolen from a construction site in Paint Township.

The break-in occurred sometime overnight on Sept. 11 when an unknown suspect(s) broke into a construction site on Dark Shade Drive. The suspect(s) then broke into two different Mack trucks, making off with $2,600 worth of tools.

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.