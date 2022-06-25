ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A parole check at an Altoona apartment led to the drug arrest of a resident, according to Allegheny Township Police Department who were helping state parole agents.

On June 22 police showed up to 36-year-old Niheim Miller’s apartment along 307 60th Street and detained him after seeing drug paraphernalia in the kitchen and living room, according to the charges filed by Allegheny Township Police Department. Syringes and a small bag of fentanyl where also found in Miller’s left pocket.

A witness told police that Miller called the baggies in the living room “weed baggies,” and a small amount of marijuana was found in the living room, police noted in the affidavit.

Police executed a search warrant and discovered 26.5 grams of cocaine and fentanyl along with packaging materials. Police also found a blender that had a ‘white powdery substance,’ police noted. In an interview with police, Miller admitted to having bought 32 grams of fentanyl the night before and told police what they found was what he had left, police noted.

Miller now faces a felony drug charge along with three misdemeanor drug charges. He is currently lodged in Blair County Prison with bail set at $125,000 and has a preliminary hearing set for June 30.