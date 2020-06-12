Over $24K raised for businesses closed during state shutdown

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Many businesses in our region are open now that their county is green. During the shutdown, one local shop in Hollidaysburg did what they could to support other closed businesses by printing tshirts.

There were four different rounds of tshirt orders over the past few months. 86 businesses and small organizations got involved in some way, and the shop owners who started it all said they didn’t expect this big of a turnout, raising over $24,000.

Co-owner of Lightning Bug Gifts Becki Hollen said it was a no-brainer to print tshirts during the shutdown to try and help her fellow business owners. A few weeks later, $24,070 in tshirt sales went back into local businesses.

“For us, we already had a website. We could continue to sell online. Some people didn’t have that, so being able to offer them something, you know, every little bit helps,” she said.

And it wasn’t just small shops that got a boost. There were tshirts for places that had to postpone or cancel fundraisers.

“Hollidaysburg, Altoona, and Martinsburg libraries all did a shirt to help them sort of recoup some of that lost funds that they had from having to cancel events,” Hollen said.

For now, the Printing Local Love campaign is finished since Blair County is in the green phase. But thousands of tshirts later, it’s back to business as usual.

“We definitely feel the love. We’ve had so many people call us, which no one ever calls us here, but to say what a great idea they thought it was and how happy they were with their shirt so it feels good to be able to help,” Hollen said.

Lightning Bug Gifts said they’d be open to bringing back to Printing Local Love campaign for future fundraisers.