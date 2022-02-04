February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Over $230 million coming to Pa for public transportation projects

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks during a Pennsylvania Democratic Party fundraiser in Philadelphia. The Trump administration was slow to comprehend the scale of COVID-19’s impact on nursing homes and a disjointed federal response has only compounded the devastating toll, according to a report from Senate Democrats. “Unfortunately for the nation, it is a chronicle of deadly delay, and a lack of urgency, and the lack of a strategy,” said Casey, ranking Democrat on the Aging Committee. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced Friday morning over $230 million in funding for public transportation projects.

Early Friday, Feb. 4, Senator Casey announced, that as part of the infrastructure law, $234,134,561 in funding from the Federal Transit Administration will come to Pennslyvania to help upgrade and start new public transportation projects across the state.

Our Central Pa region will see over $4 million come in for city and regional funding.

Below is the funding for the first four and a half months in the fiscal 2022 year in our region, while additional funds will come as Congress passes the additional spending bill.

Altoona$497,598
Johnstown$1,041,627
State College$2,547,778
Central Pa City and Regional Funding Total$4,087,003
Central Pa City and Regional Funding

“From our biggest cities to our rural communities, Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth rely on public transportation to get everywhere they need to go—work, school, the grocery store and more,” said Senator Casey. “Thanks to the infrastructure law, many of the Commonwealth’s public transit systems will be able to upgrade vehicles, improve facilities and provide faster, safer and more convenient service. I’m also very pleased that this bill includes $8 million to directly make public transportation more accessible to our seniors and people with disabilities. This is just a down-payment of what’s to come for Pennsylvania’s public transit.”

Over $20 million dollars is planned to be spent across the state for multiple different projects. Below is a chart breaking down those funds.

Funding for enhanced mobility of seniors and people with disabilities for communities under 200,000 in population$2,536,761
State and Metro planning$2,116,917
Funding designated for rural areas or Appalachian counties $11,344,637
Bus and bus facilities state formula $3,437,118
State Safety and oversite program$784,455
Statewide Funding Levels Total$20,219,888
Statewide Funding Levels

Below is a breakdown of all the funding and plans across the state.

Allentown$3,295,002
Altoona$497,598
Binghamton, NY-PA$175,078
Bloomsburg-Berwick $298,579
Chambersburg$259,995
East Stroudsburg, PA-NJ$568,560
Erie$2,243,151
Hagerstown, MD-WV-PA$49,262
Hanover$377,005
Harrisburg$4,953,689
Hazleton$336,095
Johnstown$1,041,627
Lancaster$9,654,897
Lebanon$434,772
Monessen-California, PA$983,636
Philadelphia $147,188,295
Pittsburgh$30,497,326
Pottstown$540,176
Reading$1,554,474
Scranton$2,127,790
State College$2,547,778
Uniontown-Connellsville $898,383
Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH-PA$1,599
Williamsport$1,609,619
York$1,381,237
Youngstown, OH-PA $399,050
City and Regional Funding Total$213,914,673
City and Regional Funding

In addition to the $234 million, there will also be a grant program of $1.75 billion to help improve accessibility at rail stations thanks to Senator Casey’s All Station Accessibility Program (ASAP) Act. There’s also legislation introduced to make public transportation more accessible for college students.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss