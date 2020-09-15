$50K in grants awarded to help Johnstown preserve history, culture

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two local cultural and historical entities that have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are being awarded grants to atone for lost revenue according to state Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown).

The CFA’s COVID-19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program has awarded grants as follows:

Johnstown Area Heritage Association (JAHA) – $25,000 to offset lost revenue, believed to be in total more than $383,000. JAHA is close to implementing its plan to establish the Johnstown Discovery Network, a network of history museums, historic sites, and National Historic Districts and Landmarks that present compelling local stories.

Johnstown Symphony Orchestra – $25,000 to offset lost revenue, believed to be in total more than $106,000.

“I commend the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for recognizing the contribution to the Johnstown area made by these two groups,” Rigby said. “I’m hoping this level of support will allow them to persevere and continue to serve our community, as we look to ensure the infamous ‘new normal’ very much resembles – if not mirrors – the ‘old normal’ moving forward.”