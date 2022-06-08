ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after more than $2,000 worth of items were stolen from a property in Elk County during the month of May.

State police arrived to a property off of Hayes Road in Fox Township and learned that sometime between May 7 at about 3:54 p.m. and May 12 that someone stole three items, a Stihl 660 chainsaw with a 34 inch bar, a catalytic converter and also a steel single axle cart, according to the theft report.

Stihl 660 chainsaw – $1,600.

Catalytic converter – $300.

Steel cart – $350.

In total, about $2,250 worth of items were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at (814)-776-6136.