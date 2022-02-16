Over 200 gallons of diesel fuel stolen leave state police looking for answers

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after 230 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from a municipal building.

The fuel was allegedly taken from the Shade Township Municipal Building in Somerset County sometime between midnight and 4:45 a.m. on Monday. Someone cut the lock off the pump and stole the tanker, according to the report.

State police said that based on the tire marks that were at the scene, the theft only happened in one trip.

The 230 gallons of diesel fuel have a monetary value of $700, state police noted.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact Somerset State Police Troop A at (814)-445-4104.