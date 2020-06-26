Over 200 come to Mill Creek to support law and order workers

More than two hundred people showed up to the law and order rally at Captain Jack’s Lion Club in Mill Creek.

Speakers included local political leaders both Republican and Democrat.

Even audience members said a few words about their support and appreciation for local and state ‘Law and Order’ workers.

Representative Rich Irvin says defunding the police is not the answer.



“After what’s happened with the tragic death of George Floyd and police officer’s around the state and the country are taking some heat over the action’s of one and it’s not truly the whole police forces across Pennsylvania that are the abusers of this,” Representative Irvin, said.

The state house passed a bill that forces police departments in the state to not hire officers with a history of violence.

That bill goes to the state senate.



