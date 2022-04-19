STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) clinic will be able to rebuild and renovate its new medical facility in State College thanks to federal funding.

CVIM has outgrown its current facility and recently purchased a new building with the intent of renovating it to provide over 10,000 square feet of medical space, according to U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson. The renovated facility will provide exam rooms, counselling rooms, dental operatories and offices.

“Having spent nearly three decades in rural healthcare, I am all too familiar with the challenges associated with delivering low costs and quality services,” Thompson said. “Centre Volunteers in Medicine truly provides a lifeline for so many in our community.”

With these funds, Thompson said CVIM will be able to continue their mission of delivering quality and affordable healthcare and dental services to Centre County residents.

“I appreciate their vision and look forward to building upon this partnership well into the future,” he said.

The announcement from Thompson is great news for the CVIM, Executive Director of CVIM Cheryl White said.

“It is vital for our community to provide people without insurance access to affordable healthcare,” White said. “This funding will help us continue to serve Centre County residents in new state-of-the-art facilities We are beyond excited and incredibly thankful for this funding and continued support from Congressman Thompson.”

CVIM was first opened in 2003 and provides preventative care and education on good health and dental habits. For more information, visit the website at cvim.net.