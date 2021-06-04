Over $1k in items stolen from car in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Bedford County are searching for a suspect they say broke into a vehicle and stole over $1,000 in personal items.

The incident reportedly occurred on June 1 around 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. when an unknown individual broke into the passenger side front window of a car parked on 271 Peter Street in Schellsburg.

The suspect reportedly stole an accessport cobb tuner, OEM rain guards, $260 cash, and a passenger-side vent window. According to troopers, no other vehicles in the area were broken into.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Bedford State Police at (814) 623-6133.