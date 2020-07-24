Over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases in PA, 34 new in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 1,213 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing state totals to 105,571.

Currently, 999,377 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 22 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 7,101.

Of the 105,571 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 75% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,371 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region, 34 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 981,259 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,892 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,707 cases among employees, for a total of 22,599 at 804 distinct facilities in60counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,829 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,752 of our total cases are in health care workers.