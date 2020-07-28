Over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported, 45 new in our region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 1,120 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing state totals to 109,384.

Currently, 1,059,776 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 24 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 7,146.

Of the 109,384 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 75% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,531 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region, 45 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Centre County reports their 10th COVID-19 related death.

County Negative Cases per 100,000 Deaths Bedford 2,486 255.30 4 Blair 9,372 155.90 2 Cambria 13,690 176.10 3 Cameron 323 111.30 0 Centre 8,133 224.20 10 Clearfield 3,614 151.20 0 Elk 1,685 132.60 2 Huntingdon 2,797 635.40 4 Jefferson 1,999 126.00 1 Somerset 5,635 152.80 2

Pennsylvania DOC reports that 183 cases of Huntingdon County come from Huntingdon SCI inmates.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 14 percent of cases so far in July.

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,157 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,837 cases among employees, for a total of 22,994 at 831 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,851 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,974 our total cases are in health care workers.