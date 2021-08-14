Over $1,000 worth of items stolen from house in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–Over $1,000 worth of valuable items have been stolen from a house in Somerset County.

The burglary took place on Broadway Street located in Rockwood Borough in Somerset County sometime between Aug. 5 and Aug. 11 according to police.

One of the items stolen was a set of rings that have a total monetary value of $500. The total monetary amount that was stolen from that house is $1,240.

Here is the list of the items that were stolen according to police:

Necklaces (costume necklaces)- $150

Rings- $500

Hair care items- $50

Women’s clothing- $200

Frozen food- $40

Makeup and hygeiune items- $100

Cleaning supplies- $100

Dishes- $100

Officials do not know if there were multiple people involved in the burglary or if it was only one person.