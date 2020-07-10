Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 33 new in central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with totals near 94,000.

As of Friday, there are 1,009 new cases from Thursday, bringing the state total to 93,876. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 804,764 people have tested negative.

There are 6,880 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Of the 93,876 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 77% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,037 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region, 33 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 256, the DOC is reporting 183 of them are prisoners in Huntingdon SCI.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 180 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 182 cases overnight. About 175 of the total cases reported today did not occur within the past 24 hours but are the result of an influx of private lab results.

The Wolf administration recommends that Pennsylvanians who have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area with high amounts of COVID-19 cases to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.