Over 10 fire crews extinguish large barn fire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than a dozen fire companies were dispatched to the scene of a major barn fire late Friday night.

According to the Blue Knob Volunteer Fire Company, the call went out around 8 p.m. for a barn fire on 423 Sarah Drive in Greenfield Township. The barn was reportedly engulfed in flames due to a large amount of hay stored inside.

The fire company says over 300,000 gallons of water were shuttled to the scene by 16 water tankers from over 2 miles away to create a supply system. 3 cows died as a result of the blaze but no one else was injured.

The incident is under investigation at this time but fire officials say the cause is accidental.

Claysburg Volunteer Fire Company, Imler Area Volunteer Fire Department, Alum Bank Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, Portage Volunteer Fire Company, Keystone Regional Fire & Rescue, Dauntless Fire Company, Freedom Township Volunteer Fire Company, Friendship Fire Company No 1 Inc., Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Co. #1 Inc., Duncansville Volunteer Fire Company, Allegheny Township Fire Company, Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department and Geeseytown Community Fire Company all responded to the incident alongside Blue Knob.