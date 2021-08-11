Over $1 million in grants awarded to improve Cambria, Somerset Counties

(WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) has announced over $1 million in new grants for community and economic development in Cambria and Somerset Counties.
Twenty-two organizations will receive grants from the CFA, which adds up to $1,084,550 in total. The grants including funding for continued trail development in Cambria and Somerset counties, recreation opportunities in Ebensburg and funding to clear blight and improve properties in the area.
The full list can be found below:
AWARDED GRANTS
|Organization
|Project
|Total Awarded
|1901 Church, Inc.
|Columba Theatre Phase One Construction Documents
|$20,000
|Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America
|ABANA Arts and Commerce Marketing Partnership
|$7,500
|Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center
|Steve Ditko: Johnstown’s Hometown Hero
|$40,000
|Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority
|Duman Lake Bridge/Ghost Town Trail Connectivity
|$25,000
|Cambria County Drug Coalition
|Enhanced Operations
|$25,000
|Cambria County Library Association
|Cambria County Library Modernization Project
|$50,000
|Cambria County War Memorial Authority
|E-Sport Arena, North Central Rec Center
|$10,000
|Cambria Regional Chamber
|Remote Workers Study & Incentives
|$45,000
|Conemaugh Valley Conservancy
|Inclined Plane Riverside Park Development
|$100,000
|Creator Square
|Creator Square Implementation
|$27,500
|Flood City Boxing Academy Inc.
|Youth Academy Mentoring Program
|$57,600
|Friends of The Johnstown Flood National Memorial
|NPS Path of the Flood Trail Connection
|$25,000
|JRA
|Blight Demolition & Reuse
|$250,000
|Pennsylvania Environmental Council
|2022 Johnstown Trails and Recreation Program
|$25,000
|Pittsburgh Gateways Corp.
|Expanded CMA and Regional Workforce Development
|$60,000
|Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy
|Daniel & Marcia Glosser Memorial Garden at Sandyvale
|$16,800
|The Learning Lamp
|Child Care Works for Somerset – Phase 1
|$50,000
|TreeVitalize Fund @ CFA
|Trees for Johnstown
|$8,150
|Victim Services Inc.
|Improvements to Create Safe House for Domestic Violence Victims
|$12,500
|Vision Together 2025
|Vision Together 2025 Operational Support
|$47,500
|Visit Johnstown
|Unified Branding Initiative – Phase II
|$80,000
|YWCA Greater Johnstown
|YWCA Greater Johnstown Exterior Renovation Phase 2
|$102,000
|Total Awarded
|$1,084,550
