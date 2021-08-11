Over $1 million in grants awarded to improve Cambria, Somerset Counties

(WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) has announced over $1 million in new grants for community and economic development in Cambria and Somerset Counties.

Twenty-two organizations will receive grants from the CFA, which adds up to $1,084,550 in total. The grants including funding for continued trail development in Cambria and Somerset counties, recreation opportunities in Ebensburg and funding to clear blight and improve properties in the area.

The full list can be found below:

AWARDED GRANTS

Organization Project Total Awarded 1901 Church, Inc. Columba Theatre Phase One Construction Documents $20,000 Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America ABANA Arts and Commerce Marketing Partnership $7,500 Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center Steve Ditko: Johnstown’s Hometown Hero $40,000 Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority Duman Lake Bridge/Ghost Town Trail Connectivity $25,000 Cambria County Drug Coalition Enhanced Operations $25,000 Cambria County Library Association Cambria County Library Modernization Project $50,000 Cambria County War Memorial Authority E-Sport Arena, North Central Rec Center $10,000 Cambria Regional Chamber Remote Workers Study & Incentives $45,000 Conemaugh Valley Conservancy Inclined Plane Riverside Park Development $100,000 Creator Square Creator Square Implementation $27,500 Flood City Boxing Academy Inc. Youth Academy Mentoring Program $57,600 Friends of The Johnstown Flood National Memorial NPS Path of the Flood Trail Connection $25,000 JRA Blight Demolition & Reuse $250,000 Pennsylvania Environmental Council 2022 Johnstown Trails and Recreation Program $25,000 Pittsburgh Gateways Corp. Expanded CMA and Regional Workforce Development $60,000 Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy Daniel & Marcia Glosser Memorial Garden at Sandyvale $16,800 The Learning Lamp Child Care Works for Somerset – Phase 1 $50,000 TreeVitalize Fund @ CFA Trees for Johnstown $8,150 Victim Services Inc. Improvements to Create Safe House for Domestic Violence Victims $12,500 Vision Together 2025 Vision Together 2025 Operational Support $47,500 Visit Johnstown Unified Branding Initiative – Phase II $80,000 YWCA Greater Johnstown YWCA Greater Johnstown Exterior Renovation Phase 2 $102,000 Total Awarded $1,084,550