Over $1 million in grants awarded to improve Cambria, Somerset Counties

(WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) has announced over $1 million in new grants for community and economic development in Cambria and Somerset Counties.

Twenty-two organizations will receive grants from the CFA, which adds up to $1,084,550 in total. The grants including funding for continued trail development in Cambria and Somerset counties, recreation opportunities in Ebensburg and funding to clear blight and improve properties in the area.

The full list can be found below:

AWARDED GRANTS

OrganizationProjectTotal Awarded
1901 Church, Inc.Columba Theatre Phase One Construction Documents$20,000
Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North AmericaABANA Arts and Commerce Marketing Partnership$7,500
Bottle Works Ethnic Arts CenterSteve Ditko: Johnstown’s Hometown Hero$40,000
Cambria County Conservation & Recreation AuthorityDuman Lake Bridge/Ghost Town Trail Connectivity$25,000
Cambria County Drug CoalitionEnhanced Operations$25,000
Cambria County Library AssociationCambria County Library Modernization Project$50,000
Cambria County War Memorial AuthorityE-Sport Arena, North Central Rec Center$10,000
Cambria Regional ChamberRemote Workers Study & Incentives$45,000
Conemaugh Valley ConservancyInclined Plane Riverside Park Development$100,000
Creator SquareCreator Square Implementation$27,500
Flood City Boxing Academy Inc.Youth Academy Mentoring Program$57,600
Friends of The Johnstown Flood National MemorialNPS Path of the Flood Trail Connection$25,000
JRABlight Demolition & Reuse$250,000
Pennsylvania Environmental Council2022 Johnstown Trails and Recreation Program$25,000
Pittsburgh Gateways Corp.Expanded CMA and Regional Workforce Development$60,000
Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & ConservancyDaniel & Marcia Glosser Memorial Garden at Sandyvale$16,800
The Learning LampChild Care Works for Somerset – Phase 1$50,000
TreeVitalize Fund @ CFATrees for Johnstown$8,150
Victim Services Inc.Improvements to Create Safe House for Domestic Violence Victims$12,500
Vision Together 2025Vision Together 2025 Operational Support$47,500
Visit JohnstownUnified Branding Initiative – Phase II$80,000
YWCA Greater JohnstownYWCA Greater Johnstown Exterior Renovation Phase 2$102,000
Total Awarded$1,084,550

