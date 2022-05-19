BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hopewell borough is getting more than $1.6 million in state funding to help replace their wastewater treatment facility near Broad Street.

The borough is replacing a 30-year-old facility that has reached its useful lifespan. It reportedly serves more than 100 customers.

The money is part of more than $5.2 million in grants announced by Governor Tom Wolf to help update existing water and/or sewer systems and help improve the quality of life for residents in communities in the state.

“This funding will help residents receive access to drinkable water, improved services, and help protect public health and safety,” Gov. Wolf said. “Most of us take systems like these for granted, and the better quality of life these residents will have as a result of these improvement projects can’t be overstated.”

More information on the grants can be found on the Department of Community and Economic Development website.