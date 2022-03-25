CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Rockview are searching for the person(s) responsible for stealing over a thousand dollars worth of meat.

Sometime between March 3 and 9, it’s reported an unknown person stole approximately $1,500 to $1,600 in various cuts of beef from Bierly’s Meat Market located on Long Street in Gregg Township.

The suspect is believed to drive an unknown black or dark blue vehicle, according to investigators.

Anyone with information should contact state police at 814-355-7545.