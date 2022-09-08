CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Over $2 million has been awarded to numerous outdoor Centre County projects to help grow the area’s recreation and tourism.

State Rep. Scott Conklin (D-Centre) announced the funding on Wednesday for the seven projects. When the state budget was passed in July, a proportion of it went towards outdoor recreation.

“One of the reasons I supported this year’s state budget wasn’t just because it made a historic in education, but also because it used part of the state’s surplus to invest in the outdoors and the places we call home,” Conklin said. “In Centre County we`re blessed with some of the premier outdoor spaces and parks in Pennsylvania, and these state investments will help make sure our recreation areas and parks remain accessible for folks to enjoy.”

Below are the following projects in Centre County that received funding:

Centre County – $200,000 to further develop the Wildlife Center in Huston Township. Work includes the construction of a pedestrian walkway, boardwalk trail, observation areas, stormwater management measures, installation of interpretive signage, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements. Centre Region Parks & Recreation Authority – $75,000 to further develop Whitehall Road Regional Park in Ferguson Township. Work for this project includes construction of a pavilion, installation of utilities, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements. Nittany Valley Joint Recreation Authority – $1,310,213 for rehabilitation and further development of Kepler Community Swimming Pool in Spring Township. Work on the pool includes renovation of bathhouse, concessions and parking area, construction of a wading pool, installation of filtration and recirculation systems and utilities, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements. Philipsburg Borough – $111,300 for the development of Cold Stream Campground. Work for the campground includes construction of pedestrian walkways, campsites, parking area, access drive and stormwater management measures; installation of utilities; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements. Rush Township – $50,000 for rehabilitation and further development of Municipal Park. Work for the park will include construction of pedestrian walkways, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and fencing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements. Spring Township – $24,000 to prepare a Master Site Development Plan for the 27-acre Community Park and Sports Complex. The only work needed for this project is an electronic written report and site development drawing. State College Borough – $250,000 for the development of Action Sports Park. Work includes construction of a pedestrian walkway, skatepark and stormwater management measures, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

The total amount funded to Centre County was $2,020,513.

The funding for the Kepler Pool renovations will lead to an expected 2023 reopening, according to Donald Holderman, the Assistant Borough Manager for Bellefonte.

“We’re all excited that we’re gonna get the community pool back,” Holderman said. “For a community of Bellefonte’s size and surrounding townships of Spring and Benner, to not have a community pool, I think it really hurts the community not to have that.”

Along with the grant for the projects, the funding is going towards three new state parks, that are expected to be announced later this fall.