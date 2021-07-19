Outdoor movie series to come to State College this summer

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County residents will have an opportunity to check out outdoor family movies this summer in downtown State College with “Downtown Family Flicks.”

Downtown State College is partnering with Centre Region Parks & Recreation and PNC to host three movie nights behind PNC Bank on 122 East College Ave. Movies will be shown July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug. 10 in coordination with the Calder WalkWay Lighting Experience.

All three of the films will start at dusk. Any movie-goers that plan to attend should bring their own chair due to the limited seating available. Refreshments will also be available for purchase.

MOVIE SCHEDULE

July 20: Tom and Jerry 2021

Aug. 3: Bedtime Stories

Aug. 10: The Secret Life of Pets