Jefferson County outdoor flea market continues after 2020 closure

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — After being forced to close in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Hazen Flea market re-opened in May and will continue on through summer and into fall.

The Hazen Flea Market in Brookville is operated by the Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Company and is their primary fundraiser. Aside from vendors, the staff of the flea market is made up of volunteers, hoping to help their community and the volunteer fire company.

Right off of Route 28 north, the flea market is one of the biggest outdoor flea markets east of the Mississippi. Boasting that they’ve been in operation since the ’70s.

The flea market said that a typical weekend brings over 400 vendors to their 700 spot area, many needing to take up multiple spots. They estimate that they see over 10,000 shoppers every weekend they’re there.

While shopping hours are normally 7 a.m. to 2-3 p.m., you’ll want to give yourself lots of time to wander around and shop. While only open on Saturdays and Sundays, it’s not EVERY Saturday and Sunday.

2021 Scheduled Dates:

May 1st & 2nd

June 5th & 6th

July 3rd & 4th

July 31st & August 1st

September 4th & 5th

October 2nd & 3rd

There is no fee for admittance to shop. There is ample parking around the flea market grounds. There is a $2-3 fee for parking, but the fire company and flea market do not operate the parking lots.