ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thousands of Elk County residents are without power Thursday night after a severe storm moved through the area.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, FirstEnergy Corp reported that over 4,000 customers out of nearly 12,000 are affected by the outage. Power in some townships and boroughs are reportedly estimated to be restored by midnight and 1 a.m. Friday morning.

The storm brought a brief tornado warning for southeast Elk County and 70 mph winds that damaged trees and caused property damage across the county and in neighboring Warren County.

