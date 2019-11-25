Outage in Sou. Huntingdon County leaves 2k+ without power

Breaking News
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Southern Huntingdon County may be without power this afternoon, according to the Penelec Outage Map.

Over 2,000 customers are said to be without power at the moment. That includes the townships of Hopewell, Broadtop, Liberty, Todd. Wood, Carbon, Clay, Cromwell, and Dublin.

According to the outage map, Penelec is estimating for power to be restored by 6: 30 p.m. today, Monday, November 25, 2019.

http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html

There is currently no information on what has caused the issue.

