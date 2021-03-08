‘Out of this world’ dream becomes reality for PA native & Penn State graduate

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chloe Mehring says she knew from a young age that she had a passion for space. She decided to shoot for the moon, and now, shooting for the moon is her full time job.

“I was in elementary school, you know, we studied the solar system, and I became really fascinated with the planets and space exploration, and when I heard about people went to the moon, I decided you know, I want to be the one to go to space,” said Mehring.

Mehring grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. She learned what a strong work ethic was from her family, and applied it to her own life.

“You have to be a really hard worker in the engineering field, you have to be able to put the time and effort into it to get the output that you want,” said Mehring.

She decided to pursue aerospace engineering, a combination of her passions for math, science, and spacecrafts. Her education at Penn State University is where she said she learned time management.

“Scheduling your time to get your school work done, scheduling your time for yourself to stay healthy, is very important and that’s carried over into my NASA career as well.”

Her NASA career began right after her 2008 graduation.

Now, in 2021, she’s accepted a position as a flight director. Only 100 others have held this position in NASA’s history.





“We’re the decision makers,” said Mehring. “We take all of the information that’s given to us, we do our own risk analysis, and decide what’s the best route to go.”

After completing nine to 12 months of extensive training, Mehring will oversee operations at the International Space Station, simulations, real-time operations, and potentially trips to the Moon and Mars.

She says with hard work, your dreams can be ‘out of this world’ too.

“Find your support system, you know, find people who are in those same shoes, continue to encourage each other, and then pick up others along the way and continue to encourage them and let them know about the journey that you’ve taken so far.”