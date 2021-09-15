‘Out of the Darkness’ walk to be held at Lakemont Park

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The nationwide community, “Out of the Darkness” walk will be held in Altoona, Sunday, Sept. 19 to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Lakemont Park, participants can walk to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), which holds over 500 walks nationwide each year. Each dollar raised allows the AFSP to invest in life-saving research, education, advocacy and support for those impacted by suicide.

Nationwide, these walks raised more than $21 million two years ago.

Registration for the event will start at 11:30 a.m., or, walkers can register online beforehand. Donations to the organization will be accepted until Dec. 31. So far, the Blair County walk has raised $17,546 out of the $20,000 goal.

More information on the event and ways to help the organization can be found on the AFSP website.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. Free, confidential guidance can be found by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or, text HOME to 741741 to get in touch with a Crisis Counselor.