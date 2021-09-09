‘Out of Darkness’ Walk for suicide awareness to take place in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual “Cambria County Out of the Darkness Walk” for suicide awareness will be held Sept. 18 at Central Park in Johnstown.

The walk will run from 1 to 3 p.m. and is held by the Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force (CCSPTF), in conjunction with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. It is free and open to the public.

Funds raised from the walk will allow the CCSPTF to fund research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss in the community, according to CCSPTF member and walk chair Chrystal James.

“By showing up, you are sending the message that mental health is as real as physical health,” James said. “You are sending the message that reaching out for help is the strong thing to do. You are showing others that suicide, which is currently the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S, can no longer be swept under the rug.”

Over 250 people participated in 2019 and the event raised over $15,000. This year, their goal is $18,000.