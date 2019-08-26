Ousted Penn State team doctor sues Franklin, Barbour, school

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dr. Scott Lynch, who was fired by Penn State back in March is suing a group of six including the University, Athletic Director Sandy Barbour and Head Football Coach James Franklin.

Dr. Lynch says Franklin pressured him to let injured players return to the field before they were ready.

The team doctor says he reported Franklin’s behavior and believes that’s why he was fired.

A suit filed Monday does not list any specific examples of those incidents,

But it does say franklin tried to sway medical treatment and return to play decisions “on multiple and repeated occasions.”

Lynch says that would’ve endangered the health of the players and resisted any “interference” from Franklin.

He also reported the head-coaches behavior to Athletic Director Sandy Barbour along with other medical and athletic leadership but claims his concerns were dismissed.

Lynch believes he was fired because of the report, and that the university wanted to avoid a scandal.

He feels his firing is a violation of pa’s whistleblower law–which is supposed to protect against retaliation for those who report wrongdoing in good-faith.

He also believes franklin broke NCAA and Big Ten rules not allowing coaches to interfere in the treatment of athletes.

We reached out to the Big Ten and NCAA, but have not heard back.