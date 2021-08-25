‘Our Shared Stories:’ Penn State Altoona to commemorate 9/11 anniversary

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community members will have a chance to share their stories and memories in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at Penn State Altoona.

The free “Our Shared Stories” event will take place Monday, Sept. 14, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Laurel Pavillion.

The community can either listen or contribute to the discussion of the shared experience of trauma on the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the U.S. and the ways it created unity.

Light snacks and drinks will be available, as well.

For more information, head to Penn State Altoona’s website.