PATTON, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Police have filed charges against the owner of Bri's Rock and Ride charity after discovering monies being used to benefit his personal business, Bri's Water Warrior Watering System.

Police have charged Brian Gates, 57, of Patton, with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and related charges after an investigation that police say started when volunteers started to get suspicious about the non-profit.