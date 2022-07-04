OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa (WTAJ) — The 100th annual Fireman’s Fair is underway and going on all week long in celebration of the Fourth of July.

The 100th annual Fireman’s Fair started off Monday at 11:30 a.m. with a parade, but is continuing the fun all week long with a carnival, musical performances, a $10,000 raffle and more. The annual fair is hosted by the Columbia Volunteer Fire Company.

Shortly after the parade, the carnival opened up for residents to have fun, play games, listen to music and enjoy food; however, the celebration is not stopping there.

There will be bands performing nightly from Tuesday, July 5, through Friday in downtown Osceola Mills. On Saturday, July 9, they will have their fireworks show at 10 p.m. Also on Saturday at midnight, a $10,000 raffle will take place, to close out the 100th annual Fireman’s Fair.

Below is a breakdown of each day’s performances which will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 5 – The fair will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m with a musical performance by Velveeta from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The performance is sponsored by Columbia Volunteer Fire Company and Osceola Mills Fireworks & Entertainment.

Wednesday, July 6 – The fair will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a musical performance by Hitchcock Railway from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The performance is sponsored by Osceola Mills Fireworks & Entertainment.

Thursday, July 7 — The fair will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. as it’s Kids Day. There will be firetruck rides and discounted ride passes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Then a musical performance by Proof Rocks. The performance is sponsored by Osceola Mills Fireworks & Entertainment.

Friday, July 8 — The fair will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. with a musical performance by 90 Proof from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. The performance is sponsored by Bucky’s Bar and Osceola Mills Fireworks & Entertainment.

Saturday, July 9 – The fair will run from 6 p.m. to midnight with a musical performance by Donny Burns and the 3rd Degree from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The performance is sponsored by The Lithuanian Club.

During Monday’s parade, judges ranked the top performances and floats that ran this year. Below is a list of the winners in each category.

Category Winner(s) High School Band Mo Valley Variety Shriners Senior Band Claysburg American Legion Float 4-Leaf Baseball, Historical Society Twirlers Daisies, Nittany Dreamers

To find out more information about the Columbia Volunteer Fire Company, visit their Facebook page.