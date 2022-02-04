Oscar Mayer looks for new hotdoggers to spend a year in the Weinermobile

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Oscar Mayer is in search of college graduates to offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend one year traveling the country in the 27 foot long, hot dog shaped vehicle: the Weinermobile.

Oscar Mayer is looking for future hotdoggers who are creative, outgoing and have a thirst for adventure.

During the year-long journey, graduates will represent the Oscar Mayer brand as an ambassador by making appearances on television, radio, and at public events. In addition, you will come up with your own hot dog themed name and create a social media profile to chronicle the adventure.

The Weinermobile has been an American icon for more than 80 years. An info session will be taking place over zoom on Feb. 9 at 5:00 pm for those interested.