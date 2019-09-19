Osaze Osagie’s parents intend to sue officers that shot, killed their son

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The parents of Osaze Osagie intend to sue the officers that shot and killed their son in March.

According to documents, the family alleges that Sylvester Osagie, Osaze’s father, was in contact with police hours before the shooting and made police aware of his son’s declining mental health.

“The mental health process in place failed our son,” Sylvester Osagie said. “The police procedures also failed our son. And the officers who responded to our son’s apartment failed him as well. We are bringing this case to make sure Osaze is the last person to die under such circumstances.”

The parents allege that when officers arrived at Osaze’s residence, they failed to call his father, Osaze’s mental health professionals, or any other mental health specialists.

“Instead of using standard mental health crisis techniques, the responding officers decided to surprise Osaze, treating the engagement as if they were serving a drug trafficking search warrant,” said Andrew Shubin, a State College civil rights attorney who is representing the family.

“Osaze died because of a systematic breakdown in the operation of the SCPD and their failure to follow basic safety procedures for interacting with mentally ill people,” said Kathleen Yurchak, who is also representing the family.

Below you can read the full Notice of Claim.