CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Osaze Osagie College Scholarship Endowment launched in August 2021 with a goal of raising $100,000 to benefit a racially underrepresented State College High School student.

In less than a year, that goal has been met, and surpassed, raising a total of $107,284 to date.

“We have such a gracious and generous community who really saw the need and also wanted to honor high school students who give back,” said Charima Young, chair of the Osaze Osagie College Scholarship Endowment Committee.

The scholarship is in memory of Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old State College man who was fatally shot by police in his home after a mental health check escalated.

“Our family is touched beyond words at how the community has come together to support this scholarship created in the spirit of Osaze’s love of community and volunteerism,” said Osaze’s father Sylvester Osagie. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received and look forward to supporting young students’ commitment to volunteerism in our son’s name, for years to come.”

The scholarship committee is looking to honor students who reflect Osagie’s passion for volunteerism.

“We know that racially underrepresented students sometimes don’t always have the support that they need and we want to make sure in our community that we give them that foundation and that support,” said Young.

State College High School students can begin applying for the scholarship this March.

“What we really are looking for is to see how much they’ve been involved in their community, to see the level of commitment,” said Young.

One recipient will be selected at the end of May to receive $5,000.

The fundraising process is ongoing.

“Our hope is that the more money we raise, we can actually increase the number of scholarship recipients and possibly increase the amount of scholarship dollars they receive,” said Young.