CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first scholarship from the $100,000+ Osaze Osagie Scholarship Endowment has been awarded to State College High School Senior Elana Laing.

“I was thrilled that I was the first recipient, also grateful that I get to help continue Osaze’s legacy of service,” said Laing.

The scholarship committee said Laing exhibits Osagie’s spirit of volunteerism.

“Iyun and I could not think of more worthy recipients whose caring, devotion and service to those in need reflect the principles embodied by our son,” said Osaze’s father Sylvester Osagie.

Laing is a volunteer with the Jana Marie Foundation girl empowerment programs, serves as the Student Government Secretary and Vice President establishing middle school mentor programs, participates in the U.S. Department of Justice SPIRIT program, and is an active member in Calvary and Unity Church community service programs.

She’s also a figure skater, dancer, State College Area High School Marching Band member, peer advocate for the high school, Little Lion ambassador, and started a ukulele club.

Laing was awarded $5,000.

“I was thankful for the financial support that that has in helping me to pursue my degree at Penn State,” said Laing. “Scholarships are important because they empower students and help us gain more access to great universities.”

She will be attending Penn State University in the fall and plans to study Advertising/Public Relations and Spanish.

“My message to everyone would be to get involved, so that you feel like you have a sense of community, so that others can know you, and so that you feel fulfilled from the service that you do,” said Laing.





The committee also awarded two $500 scholarships to State College Area High School graduating students Catherine Wang and Jashaun Green.

Wang is an active member of the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) community in State College and started a State High ‘Cultural Celebrations and Event Planning’ committee. The scholarship committee said she’s devoted herself to supporting marginalized students and fighting anti-Asian discrimination.

Green was the State High football captain and is an active volunteer in support of special needs children. The scholarship committee said he plans to continue his community engagement at Penn State and is a preferred walk-on for Penn State Football.

“The scholarships will help these recipients pursue their educational dreams and opportunities, and, equipped with college degrees, continue their roles as servant leaders dedicated to enriching our communities,” said Sylvester Osagie.

The community can contribute to the Osaze Osagie College Scholarship Endowment through Centre Foundation.