Original Meadows in Duncansville reopens after renovations

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Meadows in Duncansville has reopened after being closed six weeks for renovations.

The shop updated their drainage system and spruced up the art on the walls of the parlor.

Store Manager, Lynn Gardner, said when they opened their doors Tuesday morning, the regular customers were there in line.

“They’re like, ‘I’m so glad you’re open,’ ‘What’s the flavor?’ and ‘we’ll be back,” Gardner said. “I have a regular that said she was in withdrawl that she didn’t go anywhere else and was waiting to come back here.”

Tuesday until Friday, it’s buy one, get one for cones and tubs. There are also contests for gift cards going on through their Facebook page.