HASTINGS, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Saint Vincent DePaul Saint Bernard Food Pantry is hosting a free milk distribution Wednesday in Hastings.

2,000 gallons of milk will be available and each family will be given two gallons to take home.

Organizers say there are no income restrictions or paperwork and ask you to stay in your car as milk is handed out.

The distribution will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the food bank on 139 Huber Street in Hastings.