Organizers host day of prayer at Cambria County Courthouse

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds of people gathered in Ebensburg today for a national day of prayer event at the Cambria County Courthouse.

The service is typically held the first Thursday in May across the country, but many services were canceled because of COVID-19.

Locally, organizers wanted to gather, even if it was a month later. They say they were actually going to cancel the event altogether, but commissioners asked them to find a date and make it happen.

In a time where the COVID-19 pandemic has taken center stage, one pastor says it’s important to come out as a community.

“It gathers people together, it does give hope, it gives people an understanding that they’re not alone that we’re together in this,” said Brian Tunstall, Pastor at Awaken Church.

“To pray for hope for the nation and for the county to bring restoration to the county and to bring like new life,” said Lee Workman, President of the National Day of Prayer in Cambria County.

Organizers say they’d like to have more events like this in the future.