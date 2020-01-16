Organization that helps domestic violence, sexual assault victims releases podcast series

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An organization working to help victims of a domestic violence and sexual assault is releasing a podcast series.

Your Safe Haven in Bedford County wants those struggling to have the knowledge and confidence to get the assistance they need.

The podcasts also address how people in the community can detect red flags of abuse situations and how they can help a potential victim.

The organization’s Outreach Educator says they hope these podcasts have a lasting impact on the county.

“We of course want to decrease domestic violence and sexual assault in Bedford County, but we also want to increase people talking, victims coming forward, and disclosing that there is an issue,” Outreach Educator, Sharon McManara said.

Anyone interested in listening to the podcast can visit the Safe Haven website and click on Podcasts.