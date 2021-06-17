Organization seeks families to host exchange students in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Whether retired, empty nesters or have children, young people from over 20 countries are looking for host families in Centre County.

The American Councils for International Education’s mission is to strengthen international ties; and one way to do that is through cultural exchange.

The organization is looking for folks willing to open up their hearts and home’s for 10 months, an entire academic year.

According to local coordinator William Shuey, hosting benefits everyone.

“Help them pick out a prom dress for US prom, help them learn the cheers at a Penn State Football game. These are connections that you’ll keep for the rest of your life, and maybe one even visit back and forth. And these students are committed to volunteering. So that only benefits the community,” said Shuey.

Shuey says that on average American Councils exchange student completes 100 hours of community service while on program.

If interested in hosting, or know someone who is, you can email William Shuey at wts5oo3@gmail.com.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.