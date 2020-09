BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Blair County, Victory Therapeutic Horsemanship will host a veterans outreach event this weekend.

VTH is a program specifically geared towards helping disabled veterans through equestrian therapy programs.

Any vet is invited to stop outside the Tyrone-Snyder Public Library this Saturday to learn more.

It’ll go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.