Organization considers cutting back on free meal service due to school year

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A community development organization that has been serving free meals to adults and children in our area announced that it will soon be making changes to their program.

The Nehemiah Project started serving the free meals back in March from four locations around Blair County.

Since their first day, they have served 36,385 meals to families in the area, but due to children going back to school and the meals served there, the organization announced that they will be reconsidering their services over the next two weeks.

“It’s an expensive venture,” said Peter Joudry, CEO of Nehemiah Project, “we have to have staff, we have to have transportation, we have to obviously have the meals, and so we want to make sure we are using our resources in the best possible way.”

Nehemiah Project announced it will continue to serve the meals on weekdays through September 11 at the same locations, but beginning on the 14th the meals will only be served from 11:30 a.m. through noon at the old Wright Elementary school while they come up with a new plan.