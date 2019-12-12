Organization buys holiday gifts for kids in need

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– An organization in Clearfield county were Santa’s helpers for a day.

The DuBois Area Jaycees went Christmas shopping for kids in need in the Dubois school district.

Members shopped for 30 students ages 5 to 12.

Each kid will receive few things they need, like clothes– and of course they’ll also get a few toys.

“We’re all working adults and want to donate some of our time to raise money for local youth,” president Zach Dippold said. “It’s really about giving back and Christmas spirit.”

The members spent around $3,000 total on all of the gift.